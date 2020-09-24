Anyone looking to see Premier Stephen McNeil get pied to the face should consider donating to a Middleton, N.S., non-profit organization that helps people with disabilities learn skills and find employment.

The Inclusive Opportunities Association of Nova Scotia is looking to raise a minimum of $600. If they raise that much money, McNeil said he would take a pie to the face.

"There's lots of people out there who would like to be able to do that," McNeil said in a video promoting the fundraiser.

#COVID19NS has made it difficult for orgs that rely on fundraising, like Inclusive Opportunities Association, which promotes inclusive employment for Nova Scotians living with a disability. Their president, Donnie, has challenged me to help them raise funds & I have accepted.

McNeil said the year-old organization in his constituency has done a lot of good work and he encouraged everybody who can donate to do so. He ended the video by telling Donnie MacLean, the association's president, that he would be seeing him on Oct. 31.

Jaymee-Lynne Dowells, the founder and executive director of the association, said they're looking for a new space and that the money raised will go toward that goal.

"We're kind of just hanging out in limbo. We don't know whether or not the second wave [of COVID-19] is coming and it's just a lot of financial commitment I can't make any longer until we have some funding," she said.

Initially the fundraiser started with the idea of whoever raised the most money among the local participants would get a chance to pie her in the face, but MacLean wanted to raise the stakes and go for McNeil.

"Stephen McNeil has always been amazing for all of us so we were like, 'OK, what the heck?' I said he was probably worth a little bit more than me," Dowells said.

Dowells said McNeil was on board right away.

"I'm hoping that it brings a lot of awareness to the situation," she said.

As for the pie, it'll start out as a basic whip cream pie. Then for every $100 raised, MacLean will add a new topping.

"So those are things like mustard and syrup and ketchup and raw eggs and nothing delicious of course, all the gross stuff. The more money he raises, the more toppings he gets to choose," she said.

Dowells said she will also take a pie to the face in solidarity.

