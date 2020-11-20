N.S. officials to give COVID-19 update starting at 3 p.m. AT
Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil and Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Robert Strang are scheduled to hold a news conference today at 3 p.m.
This comes a day after P.E.I. and Newfoundland and Labrador announced they are leaving the Atlantic bubble as COVID-19 case numbers begin to climb in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick.
McNeil and New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs said Monday that travellers from Atlantic Canada can still enter Nova Scotia and New Brunswick without quarantining, though both provinces are discouraging non-essential travel.
As of Monday, Nova Scotia had a total of 51 known active cases. Public health officials have confirmed there is community spread in the province.
Monday evening, the Nova Scotia Health Authority issued 16 more potential exposure notifications. The active exposure sites in the greater Halifax area are listed here.
Association calls for Halifax bars, restaurants to close
Many of the recent exposures are at Halifax bars and restaurants. The province is asking employees of Halifax bars and restaurants, as well as anyone who visited one of those establishments past 10 p.m. in the last two weeks to get a COVID-19 test, even if they are asymptomatic.
The Restaurant Association of Nova Scotia called Tuesday morning for all restaurants and bars in Halifax to close to dine-in customers for at least two weeks.
Gordon Stewart, the association's executive director, said consumer confidence in establishments has been "wiped out."
Public Health had not endorsed that recommendation as of Tuesday afternoon.
COVID cases in the Atlantic provinces
The latest numbers from the Atlantic provinces are:
- New Brunswick reported 15 new cases Monday and has 89 active cases. The province also announced another death relating to the virus, the seventh in New Brunswick. As well, there is one new case at an elementary school in Quispamsis. Public Health is asking anyone who has travelled from Halifax back to New Brunswick to self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms for 14 days as a result of community spread in Halifax.
- Newfoundland and Labrador reported two new cases Monday and has 23 active cases. Effective on Wednesday, anyone arriving in the province from within the Maritimes will have to self-isolate for 14 days.
- P.E.I. reported no new cases on Tuesday and has one active case. The province reported a single new case on Monday. Starting at 12:01 a.m. on Tuesday, anyone travelling to P.E.I. from other Atlantic provinces will have to quarantine for two weeks. Anyone who has returned from Nova Scotia or New Brunswick in the past week should limit their contact with others. As well, Islanders are being asked to not travel for the holidays.
Symptoms
Anyone with one of the following symptoms should visit the COVID-19 self-assessment website or call 811:
- Fever.
- Cough or worsening of a previous cough.
Anyone with two or more of the following symptoms is also asked to visit the website or call 811:
- Sore throat.
- Headache.
- Shortness of breath.
- Runny nose.
