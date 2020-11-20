N.S. officials to give COVID-19 update starting at 3 p.m. AT

Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil and Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Robert Strang are scheduled to hold a news conference today at 3 p.m.

This comes a day after P.E.I. and Newfoundland and Labrador announced they are leaving the Atlantic bubble as COVID-19 case numbers begin to climb in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick.

McNeil and New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs said Monday that travellers from Atlantic Canada can still enter Nova Scotia and New Brunswick without quarantining, though both provinces are discouraging non-essential travel.

As of Monday, Nova Scotia had a total of 51 known active cases. Public health officials have confirmed there is community spread in the province.

Monday evening, the Nova Scotia Health Authority issued 16 more potential exposure notifications. The active exposure sites in the greater Halifax area are listed here.

Association calls for Halifax bars, restaurants to close

Many of the recent exposures are at Halifax bars and restaurants. The province is asking employees of Halifax bars and restaurants, as well as anyone who visited one of those establishments past 10 p.m. in the last two weeks to get a COVID-19 test, even if they are asymptomatic.

The Restaurant Association of Nova Scotia called Tuesday morning for all restaurants and bars in Halifax to close to dine-in customers for at least two weeks.

Gordon Stewart, the association's executive director, said consumer confidence in establishments has been "wiped out."

Public Health had not endorsed that recommendation as of Tuesday afternoon.

COVID cases in the Atlantic provinces

The latest numbers from the Atlantic provinces are:

Symptoms

Anyone with one of the following symptoms should visit the COVID-19 self-assessment website or call 811:

Fever.

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Anyone with two or more of the following symptoms is also asked to visit the website or call 811:

Sore throat.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Runny nose.

