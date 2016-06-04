Fundraiser for Halifax busker sparks 'miraculous' life changes

Without warning, the once familiar sound of well-known busker Stephen Gates's violin disappeared from the streets of Halifax.

Known locally as "the people's violinist," Gates was a fixture in the city's downtown, often closing his eyes as he masterfully glided his bow across the classical instrument's four strings.

He was on the brink of homelessness four years ago when his brother, Ian Gates, started a fundraiser to help pay for violin upkeep, food and other supplies.

The outpouring of support — fuelled in part by a viral photo of the musician sp eaking with a police officer on the streets of Halifax — showed Stephen Gates that "people do care" and served as a turning point in his life, said Ian Gates.

Stephen Gates eventually reconciled with his parents and moved to the province's Annapolis Valley, where he enjoys gardening, playing music at the local church and teaching violin lessons.

"It's one of those things that slowly made a difference," said Ian Gates, who lives in Edmonton. "It reminded him that he matters and people believe in him."

Ian and Stephen Gates with Ian's children on Halifax's Citadel Hill. (Submitted by Ian Gates)

Stephen Gates, 47, turned to busking after a horrific car crash in Australia in 1997 left him with a traumatic brain injury.

Ian Gates said he and his brother were close growing up, but fell out of touch in their early 20s, when they both moved away from Vancouver.

After the collision, he lost touch with Stephen, who lived on the edge of homelessness for years, but found a sense of purpose in playing his violin for passersby.

"My brother was in a bad spot," said Ian Gates.

"He was basically living on the streets. He had a place to sleep at night, but he was surviving by working on the streets, playing his violin to earn a little bit of change to get through every day."

Pained by their estrangement and burdened by the 4,800 kilometres between them, Ian Gates often thought of how he might help his brother.

He found his opportunity in May 2016, when a photograph of his brother chatting with Halifax Regional Police Const. Shawn Currie came across his Facebook feed.

The photo went viral and sparked a national discussion about police interacting with people on a human level.

A passerby snapped this photo of Const. Shawn Currie on the sidewalk with Stephen Gates on Halifax's Spring Garden Road. (Bruno Baurin/Twitter)

Ian Gates then decided to start a GoFundMe campaign. It raised $4,000 in a matter of days.

He wanted to work with local businesses to set up accounts or gift cards for his brother to use, but it was a tough task to execute from a distance.

And so he set off for Nova Scotia.

'The old Steve was back'

He found his brother on the street. It had been 10 years since they last spoke.

"The first couple days were really hard. I learned a lot from it," said Ian Gates, adding their reunion is something he still thinks about often.

"If you're not getting your basic needs met, you're going to do whatever it takes to get those needs met. You're going to lie to people. You're going to threaten them ... so that's who I was to Steve for the first couple days, someone to take advantage of.

"But after two and a half days of me just being there every day, feeding him, hanging out with him, one lunchtime he just completely changed and the old Steve was back."

Gates said Stephen's sudden change in demeanour was remarkable. He said one day, he gave his younger brother a massage to help relieve his aching shoulders and back.

"He actually broke down in tears because he said, 'No one has touched me in this way at all since I can't remember,'" he said.

"And then I think about Steve and he'd be walking down the street and have a doughnut, and he'd see someone else in a similar situation, and he'd break his doughnut​​​​​​​ in half and give it to them. He's just such a good spirit."

Ian Gates said the show of support from the community slowly started to have a major impact on his brother's life. He started taking care of himself — buying groceries and getting massage therapy.

One Christmas, Stephen Gates's parents invited him home to the Annapolis Valley.

'He's just go, go, go all day'

"It was miraculous. It worked out great," Ian Gates said of the holiday visit, explaining he was a bit hesitant at first to have his brother stay with their parents for the first time in many years.

Stephen Gates then started to visit his parents more regularly, each time staying for longer periods. Eventually, he went there and never left.

Ian Gates said his brother loves taking care of the grounds on his parents's property, planting trees and tending to flower and vegetable gardens.

Teaching violin lessons

"He's just go, go, go all day," he said. "He also plays violin in church and gives lessons. There's an older lady in his church, she's in her 80s, and he's giving her violin lessons."

Ian Gates said the support his brother received from strangers and old friends reminded him that people cared, something Ian Gates believes greatly improved his brother's overall mental health.

"You've heard it said, people fall through the cracks, and they become disconnected from society," he said.

"We're just lucky this actually worked and made a difference ... I just wanted people that did help to know — it helped."

