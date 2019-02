Video

Step inside Burnside jail to see how contraband is found using body scans

Correctional officers in Nova Scotia are saying for the cost of about $200,000, modern body scanners are well worth it. While officials say they do a better job at catching contraband entering the facility, they're also there to help distance addicted inmates from illicit drugs.

