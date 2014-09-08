Stellarton wants its own police chief after sharing one for 8 years

Stellarton, N.S., plans to hire its own police chief after sharing the position with nearby town of Westville for the past eight years.

The current chief, Don Hussher, is retiring at the end of the year, prompting Stellarton officials to review its policing situation. They decided the town would be better off with its own chief.

"A chief running between two towns, dealing with two police commissions and two councils is difficult and time consuming," said Brian Knight, Stellarton's deputy mayor and chairman of its police commission.

"So we decided it would financially better for Stellarton to have our own chief."

Stellarton has a population of 4,200 and eight full-time officers. Westville has 3,600 people and four full-time officers.

'We're not closing the door'

Stellarton's decision was described as "unfortunate" by a Westville councillor at a June meeting of that's town's council. According to the minutes, Coun. Lynn MacDonald said the move will cost each town at least another $50,000.

Stellarton is about to interview a short list of interested candidates for the police chief position, but Knight said the town is still open to proposals from Westville.

"We're not closing the door," said Knight. "If there's something down the road that the other police force wants to sit and talk about, we're always willing to look at it."

Stellarton and Westville will continue to share dispatch and lockup services.

There is also a police department in the nearby town of New Glasgow and an RCMP detachment in Pictou County.

