Trenton man, 55, dead after single-vehicle crash in Stellarton

A 55-year-old Trenton, N.S., man died Thursday night in a car crash in Stellarton, N.S., police say.

Stellarton Police Service Chief Mark Hobeck said the crash happened on South Foord Street around 11 p.m. AT.

The driver was the only person in the vehicle and no other vehicles were involved.

Hobeck said the vehicle was heading northbound when it crashed into a pole.

He said it's unclear what caused the crash, but said an investigation is underway.

