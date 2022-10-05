State of emergency declared for parts of Nova Scotia most affected by Fiona

Nova Scotia has declared a state of emergency for parts of the province most affected by post-tropical storm Fiona, as more military personnel are called in to help with restoration and cleanup.

John Lohr, the minister responsible for the Emergency Management Office, requested additional support Wednesday from the Canadian Armed Forces.

A news release said the state of emergency allows military members to assist with civilian duties like road work, including flagging and signage, in areas where restoration crews need support.

The state of emergency has been issued for Antigonish County, Cape Breton Regional Municipality, Colchester County, Cumberland County, Guysborough County, Inverness County, Pictou County, Richmond County and Victoria County.

'All-hands-on-deck approach'

"Some Nova Scotians are well into their second week dealing with the effects of Hurricane Fiona, and the Canadian Armed Forces continues to play a critical role in the restoration efforts in our communities," Lohr said in the news release.

"This is an all-hands-on-deck approach. I want to thank the service members for their willingness to do this work to help Nova Scotians get their services back."

The release said the state of emergency, functioning under the Emergency Management Act, also provides liability coverage.

The state of emergency was enacted Wednesday and will remain in place for at least 14 days, unless the government removes or extends it.

The Cape Breton Regional Municipality and Victoria County had both declared states of local emergency after the storm first hit, knocking out power to thousands and closing roads due to fallen trees and power lines.

