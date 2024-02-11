Cape Breton Regional Municipality ends local state of emergency

The Cape Breton Regional Municipality has ended a local state of emergency.

The municipality declared the state of emergency last Sunday amid a historic snowfall in the area.

In a Facebook post Sunday, the municipality said the measure would end at 2 p.m.

The post also noted that Environment Canada is warning of the possibility of more bad weather coming to the region overnight Tuesday into Wednesday.

The state of emergency declaration followed a vote of the CBRM council. Cleanup efforts have been ongoing all week.

The state of emergency gave the municipality the authority to control or prohibit travel and to authorize qualified persons to provide aid.

Const. Gary Fraser of the Cape Breton Regional Police said on Tuesday that the measure helped with street clearing and allowed Public Works to operate efficiently.

In a social media post on Sunday at 2 p.m., Cape Breton-Victoria Regional Centre for Education said schools are slated to reopen on Monday after being closed all week.

The post also says bus schedules in some areas could be affected.

It is expected that all CBVRCE schools will be open Monday, Feb. 12. <br><br>There may be impacts to bussing in some areas. <br><br>For more information, visit <a href="https://t.co/ybMcxWjbj2">https://t.co/ybMcxWjbj2</a> <a href="https://t.co/mYfwfuvlBw">pic.twitter.com/mYfwfuvlBw</a> —@CBVRCE_NS

Strait Regional Centre for Education schools reopened on Thursday.

Cape Breton University is scheduled to reopen on Monday.

