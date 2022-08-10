Stanley Cup parade scheduled for August 20 in Halifax

The Stanley Cup will be making an appearance in downtown Halifax during a parade on August 20.

The Colorado Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon announced in an Instagram post on Tuesday the celebration will begin at noon at the Scotiabank Centre and end at Grand Parade for a Q&A session in front of city hall. at 1 p.m.

This comes after the Colorado Avalanche beat out two-time defending champions the Tampa Bay Lightning 2-1 in Game 6 of the recent Stanley Cup Finals.

With MacKinnon contributing a goal and an assist, this is the third time in franchise history that the Avalanche has brought home the Cup.

"Halifax, can't wait to see you all for the parade!" MacKinnon wrote in his post.

In an interview with the High Button Sports podcast, the Cole Harbour, N.S. native said the parade would be held in the area where he played junior hockey.

"Obviously Cole Harbour means the world to me, so does Halifax I guess," MacKinnon told host Justin Belanger. "Playing junior here I have a strong connection to the city."

