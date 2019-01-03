A suspect was in custody late Thursday after a standoff in which a man was barricaded inside a Dartmouth apartment unit with a knife, said Halifax police.

The standoff began around suppertime when police responded to calls about a man causing a disturbance at Alderney Manor, a multi-storey complex in downtown Dartmouth.

The man refused to open the door to a unit and told officers he was armed with a knife.

A number of officers arrived on the scene, including crisis negotiators. Eyewitnesses told CBC News that more than a dozen officers, some wearing armour, took part in the operation. Police asked people to avoid the area for several hours.

A 77-year-old man was arrested around 10 p.m. Thursday and there were no reports of injuries. He faces unspecified charges, said police.