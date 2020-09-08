N.S. health committee discusses pandemic response, preparedness

Members of the province's standing committee on health are meeting today to ask Nova Scotia health officials about pandemic response and preparedness for a potential second wave.

The meeting will take place at Province House until 3:15 p.m. It is being live streamed on the Nova Scotia legislature's YouTube channel.

During the meeting, Progressive Conservative Leader Tim Houston pressed Dr. Kevin Orrell, the deputy health minister, about the resumption of non-emergency health procedures and tests in Nova Scotia.

Those procedures were halted on March 17 to free up hospital beds for COVID-19 patients. While the province has begun rebooking those procedures, a backlog remains.

Houston asked if Nova Scotia's health minister knew the extent of the backlogs and what steps the minister was taking to clear them.

Orrell said the department doesn't have absolute numbers, as different health zones have different waiting lists. He said the minister is aware of the backlog and is working on ways to clear it.

Long-term care

The issue of long-term care was brought up by MLA Susan LeBlanc of the NDP caucus. She asked Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health, about what is needed to prevent future waves of COVID-19 from putting the lives of long-term care residents at risk.

Strang said long-term care has long been known as a risk. He said health officials are working with each facility to ensure they have a robust plan for another COVID-19 outbreak, and plan to substantially strengthen those measures.

Liberal MLA Leo Glavine asked about how flu vaccinations can potentially help with managing COVID-19.

While Strang said the flu vaccine would not protect against COVID-19, it could help prevent influenza cases during flu season, reducing the flu's impact on Nova Scotia's health system.

No new cases of COVID-19

No new cases of COVID-19 were identified in Nova Scotia on Monday, the province announced in a news release Tuesday afternoon.

There are three active cases of the virus in the province.

One new case was identified in the central zone on Sunday, but the province has not released details about whether that person was self-isolating, whether the case is related to travel or if there is any risk of community spread.

Nova Scotia Health completed 861 tests on Monday.

The province has had 1,086 positive cases and 65 deaths related to the province. No one is in hospital related to the virus.

The latest numbers from around the Atlantic bubble are:

P.E.I. reported two new cases on Tuesday, bringing the total number of active cases to nine.

New Brunswick reported no new cases on Tuesday with two active cases.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported no new cases and has two active cases as of Tuesday.

Symptoms

Anyone with one of the following symptoms of COVID-19 should go to this website to see if they should call 811 for further assessment:

Fever.

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Anyone with two or more of the following symptoms is also asked to visit the 811 website:

Sore throat.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Runny nose.

