Staff, community rally to reopen Dartmouth pub months after storm damage

Four months ago, Debbie Phinney probably wouldn't have imagined that the storm that wreaked havoc on her downtown Dartmouth, N.S., bar would have a silver lining.

But as Staggers Pub & Grub prepares to reopen on Tuesday, the pub's owner says she's found it.

"I've learned another side of humility.… I've learned those people that you look at on a daily basis have much deeper substance, and when called to duty, people stand up that you just don't expect to," she said.

"I do believe in never judging a book by its cover, but we're all guilty of it at some point. I think I'm a little less guilty of it now."

A wind and rainstorm in late April sent debris flying, punching a hole in the roof and sending water pouring down three floors.

Debbie Phinney was a longtime bartender when she started her first business, Staggers, in 2013. (Elizabeth Chiu/CBC)

Since then, Phinney has been dealing with insurance claims, repairs — and the kindness of a community that has rallied around her business and staff.

Community members have donated services like free artwork to adorn the tables and even arranged shifts at nearby businesses for staff who haven't had a steady paycheque since the pub closed.

So fun to watch France Arruda of <a href="https://twitter.com/Art_in_Clay?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Art_in_Clay</a> turn this table into a work of art for <a href="https://twitter.com/StaggPub?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@StaggPub</a>! Looking forward to their re-opening on Sept 3. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/community?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#community</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/dartmouth?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#dartmouth</a> <a href="https://t.co/oE9mtepvxT">pic.twitter.com/oE9mtepvxT</a> —@DartGalleryNS

Terri-Linh Hua-Ayles has been taking odd jobs to pay her bills just so she would be free to return to Staggers at a moment's notice.

"I wanted to come home. And we finally get to come home. It's nerve-racking and exciting," she said. "We open four days before my birthday, so that's probably the best birthday gift anybody could get."

Every member of staff will be returning to work at Staggers — no small feat, Phinney says, since some struggled to make it though the lull in steady employment.

"I have a few single moms and they made it through and there was never any doubt in their mind they were coming back. That's a big thing. It's not like minimum wage workers have big bank rolls. They're paycheque-to-paycheque people.

"And to know and to feel it and to fight for it, they fought for this to open equally as much as I did."

Staff work to prepare Staggers Pub & Grub for its reopening on Tuesday. (CBC)

As opening day draws near, staff have been volunteering their time to clean the pub to get it ready — right down to dusting the tops of screws.

"It's overwhelming, it is. It's humbling. I'm very proud," Phinney said.

"This is my family and I couldn't be more proud."

MORE TOP STORIES