Staffing issues threaten final phase of long-awaited Halifax Transit plan

Halifax Transit is planning to launch new bus services this year, but it's unclear whether there will be enough staff to run them.

The city's budget committee heard Wednesday that eight changes to existing routes, or creation of new ones, are scheduled to take effect this November.

They include two-way service on Gottingen Street by Route 1, and a Hemlock Ravine express to serve communities near Larry Uteck Boulevard east of Highway 102. There would also be new service to the upcoming outpatient centre in Bayers Lake and Dartmouth Crossing destinations north of Wright Avenue like IKEA.

The changes are the final phase of the Moving Forward Together Plan, the transit overhaul that was approved in 2016 after broad public consultation about what residents wanted from the bus and ferry network.

"If we don't make these changes, we are not only shortchanging ourselves and our plans, we are shortchanging our residents," said Coun. Shawn Cleary during Wednesday's meeting.

There was some debate on cancelling the changes to save money in a tight budget season, but the committee decided to approve transit's draft budget with the new services included.

The budget report shows that the routes were supposed to be implemented last year but were delayed due to staffing issues, which remain a concern. Earlier this week, Halifax Transit reduced service on multiple routes and those cuts are expected to last through the summer.

Dave Reage, executive director of Halifax Transit, said that move was needed to cut down on forced overtime.

"We heard loud and clear that one of our retention issues was that people were being overworked," Reage told the committee.

Dave Reage is the executive director of Halifax Transit. (Robert Guertin/CBC)

While Reage said he was "cautiously optimistic" the new services could launch as planned in November, it's not a guarantee.

"The staffing issues we're seeing are unlike anything we've ever seen before. This is happening across the country," Reage said.

However, local Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) president, Shane O'Leary, said they simply "cannot staff" those new services.

"We've had 14 resignations so far since January 1 this year of operators. We had more people resign last year than they hired. So the retention is not there," O'Leary told reporters Wednesday.

Shane O’Leary is president of the Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) local representing most Halifax Transit employees. (CBC)

The budget report showed 1,057 full-time employees are funded for the 2023/24 fiscal year, but that figure doesn't include any new positions to handle the Moving Forward Together changes.

O'Leary said there are currently only about 930 people working.

"If we brought in an extra 100 drivers right now, and 10 ferry workers, we might be able to keep all the work going," O'Leary said.

Better wages and workplace safety are the keys to hiring and keeping more staff, O'Leary said, noting that entry-level operators start at $21.55 per hour — below the current Halifax living wage of $23.50.

"You can't fill your oil tank, you can't pay rent, you can't live on those wages … that's why they're leaving," O'Leary said.

Contract not yet settled

Transit union members have been without a contract for nearly two years, and O'Leary said they are waiting for Halifax Transit to come back to them for another round of negotiations.

The proposed $38 million dollar transit budget is up about $4 million from last year, which staff said is largely due to rising diesel prices and the new carbon tax.

The committee heard that transit ridership is up to 85 per cent of pre-pandemic levels, one of the highest in Canada.

Councillors did approve a proposed $379,000 for four new transit supervisors to be stationed at the Lacewood and Dartmouth bridge terminals, aimed at increasing public and employee safety.

Staff said these supervisors would have more de-escalation training than operators, and would build relationships with the public to step in before assaults happen.

Bylaw in the works

But O'Leary said a new bylaw to allow those supervisors to ban violent people from buses should have come first. Right now, he said all supervisors can do is call police, or ask someone to leave a specific bus — but they would be able to get on another one right away.

"We had a couple bus drivers attacked over the weekend — it's time to do something now," O'Leary said.

Transit staff said they hope to present that new bylaw to council soon. A final decision on funds for new supervisors will be made at the end of March.

