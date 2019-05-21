Reflections staffer charged after man badly hurt outside bar

A Reflections Cabaret staff member faces charges of aggravated assault and breach of recognizance after a Halifax incident that left a man fighting for his life.

Just after midnight Friday, the 23-year-old victim was struck and knocked to the ground outside the Salter Street bar.

He was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, Halifax Regional Police said. Police said the man remains in hospital Tuesday.

The 31-year-old staff member was due in court Tuesday to answer the charges. Reflections Cabaret declined to comment.

Police asked for anyone with knowledge of the incident to call them at 902-490-5020, anonymously to Crime Stoppers online or at 1-800-222-8477.