Teacher at Halifax-area high school suspended after fight with student

RCMP are investigating the fight at Cole Harbour District High School.

Blair Rhodes · CBC News ·
The staffer who was suspended worked at Cole Harbour District High School. (Jack Julian/CBC News)

A teacher at a Halifax-area high school has been suspended while police investigate a fight between the staff member and a student.

RCMP were called to Cole Harbour District High School on Wednesday morning for reports of a fight. RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Jennifer Clarke said no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

The school's principal, Dunovan Kalberlah, sent a letter home to parents that evening, saying the staff member has been placed on leave until the investigation is complete.

"The safety of our students is always a top priority," Kalberlah said in his message, who identified the suspended employee as a "staff member."

CBC has since learned the employee is a teacher. 

