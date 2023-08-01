Staff shortages 'jeopardizing' Nova Scotia's 811 service, union says

The union that represents workers at Nova Scotia's 811 telehealth phone line says staffing shortages are "jeopardizing" the service that helps connect the public to health information and advice.

"Staffing shortages have been so acute that workers have had to be mandated to work overtime, which is leading to worker fatigue and burn-out, and jeopardizing the service," the Nova Scotia Government and General Employees Union said in a news release on Tuesday.

The NSGEU said there are only 17 telehealth associates employed by Emergency Medical Care Inc., which is contracted by the provincial government to run the service.

The workers are the first point of contact for people who call 811, gathering information that needs to be shared with nurses, and also help get people on the wait-list for a primary health-care provider. They also place more urgent calls over to 911.

"The work that these folks do is extremely important," Hugh Gillis, NSGEU first vice-president, told CBC News in an interview Tuesday afternoon. "It's part of the overall health-care system. They're doing great work under extreme pressure and we're going to continue to be under that kind of pressure, staff shortages, until they're paid an appropriate wage."

The union news release said EMCI pays the 17 workers $18.44 per hour, "which is well below what is considered a living wage in Nova Scotia, and eight dollars an hour less than people doing similar work for HRM's 311 service."

Gillis said an increase in wages would encourage more people to apply for positions at 811.

Contract expires in 2024

To make a living wage in HRM, where 811 is based, the union said workers would need to make $23.50 per hour.

While the current contract between the union and EMCI doesn't expire until October 2024, the union wants EMCI to address the wage issue now "in the face of unprecedented inflationary pressures."

"There's definitely room for improvement and that's what we're looking to achieve here," Gillis said.

ECMI deferred its comment to Nova Scotia's Department of Health and Wellness.

In an email to CBC on Tuesday, the department said 811 is a vital service and its operators "are an important part of that care many families rely on."

It said the province is focused on the recruitment and retention of all its health-care workers, including those at 811. It said it was "aware of challenges" ECMI is facing, and is in discussions with the employer about "what mid-contract solutions might be possible."

