Staff of Parrsboro business getting "overwhelming" community support

The people of Parrsboro, N.S., are organizing a fundraiser to help support the workers of the Glooscap Restaurant and Lounge, the community's only year-round restaurant, after it burned down early this week.

The Glooscap family wing night will take place on Thursday at Parrsboro Volunteer Fire Department.

"The Glooscap tavern is a major place where everyone eats and stops by in the summertime," said Sam Field, the main organizer for the event.

Customers will be able to purchase wings and other food items with proceeds going directly to the 14 employees, all women.

'We needed to do something'

"It will solely be divided amongst the workers there to help compensate the lost wages of the workers, especially at Christmas time," said Field.

"These families are going to struggle financially and that's an awful stressful burden, and I just felt like we needed to do something."

As part of the fundraiser, the employees of Glooscap establishment will also be serving the attendees.

Serving again

"All my co-workers were like family," said Katie Quinn, a waitress at the business for a year. "I really enjoyed going to work and there was never a day that I didn't want to be there."

She says she's excited to serve again on the wing night.

"I really liked the people and we had customers who were regulars that you just knew will be coming in and you just looked forward to seeing them," said Quinn.

An outpouring of support

Other members of the community are helping as well.

A GoFundMe page has been created to help raise money for the staff. It has raised more than $14,000 in four days.

An online auction has also been created on Facebook by Cheryl Johnson, where items such as movie passes and mugs are being sold. All proceeds will go to the Glooscap workers.

Quinn said all the support has been "extremely overwhelming in a good way."

"I know this time of the year it's really hard for many people because Christmas is coming around the corner and I really did not expect that everybody would be helping us out so much," she added.

The cause of the fire remains unknown.