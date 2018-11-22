Stadium issue delaying some HRM business

Skip to Main Content
Halifax Regional Council isn't ready to deal with a list of long-term projects until it gets an update on a stadium proposal.

Pam Berman · CBC News ·
Halifax Regional Council won't deal with a list of long-term projects until it gets an update on the proposed stadium.

"Let's get the Coles Notes version at least about what the ask is for the stadium," Coun. Tim Outhit said at a budget meeting on Friday.

The original long-term project list was created in 2014. It includes several major projects such as the Cogswell area redevelopment and a new police station.

In May, councillors asked for an updated version. A stadium project remains on the list, even though details from a group trying to attract a CFL franchise were only recently submitted.

Councillors have not seen the business case.

"We need a report that says, 'OK, if we have a community stadium, here's why we're having it,'" said Coun. Shawn Cleary. "We don't have that so I can't make a decision yes or no about that."

Concerns about projects not on list

There were also concerns about projects that were not on the list. A number of councillors believe transportation projects need more priority.

"We should have a sixth or seventh ferry," said Coun. David Hendsbee.

Coun. Richard Zurawski wants an emphasis on climate change projects, pointing to the impact of hurricanes.

"In my mind a signature project would be to bury the power lines," said Zurawski.

Debate on the long-term capital list was deferred until November so councillors can make their own suggestions for spending and to give the chief administrative officer time to provide an update on the stadium project.

