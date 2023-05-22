Two injured in downtown Halifax stabbings early Monday
Police say stabbings on Barrington Street in Halifax early on Victoria Day sent two men to hospital.
Police say neither victim has life-threatening injuries
Two men were injured in stabbings in downtown Halifax early Monday morning.
Halifax Regional Police say officers responded to the 1200 block of Barrington Street — roughly between South and Morris streets — around 4:10 a.m. AT on Monday.
When they got there, they found two men with stab wounds — one with serious but not life-threatening injuries, and the other with non-life-threatening injuries.
The men were taken to the Queen Elizabeth II Health Sciences Centre in Halifax.
Police arrested a man at the scene.
