Stabbing sends person to hospital and shuts Halifax road

A person was stabbed early this morning on a Halifax street, and police have blocked off a road as part of the investigation.

Halifax Regional Police said they were called at 12:45 a.m. Tuesday after a person was stabbed near Sylvia Avenue and Herring Cove Road. The person was taken to hospital for serious injuries.

Police said it wasn't a random incident, and the 500 block of Herring Cove Road remained closed Tuesday morning. Motorists are being detoured around the area.

Police are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact police at 902-490-5016. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers by calling toll-free 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submitting a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca or using the P3 Tips App.

