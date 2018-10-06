Man injured in stabbing at Point Pleasant Park, woman arrested

A woman is in police custody after a man was stabbed in Point Pleasant Park early Saturday morning.

Halifax police say they were called at 2:22 a.m. after the man was reportedly injured in the hand and face. Police say his wounds were minor, and he was treated and released from hospital.

The woman was taken into custody shortly after the incident.

Halifax Regional Police Staff Sgt. Carolyn Nichols said the man and the woman are both in their mid-20s and they know each other.