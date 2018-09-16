Police seek witnesses after teen stabbed in stomach in Sydney

A 19-year-old man is in hospital after being stabbing in the stomach early Sunday morning in downtown Sydney, N.S.

Cape Breton Regional Police found the injured teenager after being called to Pitt Street around 4 a.m. about a disturbance. Paramedics took the man to hospital where he remained several hours later.

"As of [this] morning, I believe he is in stable condition. He will require surgery," Staff Sgt. Jodie Wilson said.

Police were called to several disturbances involving intoxicated people throughout the night, she said.

Multiple people may have been involved in assault

At the time of the assault, there were numerous people in the Pitt Street area. Wilson said the crowd could be attributed to people leaving downtown bars, but investigators are now trying to determine if multiple people were involved in the assault.

"They have numerous individuals they'll have to interview and eyewitnesses and the victim as well before they can make a determination," she said.

Wilson said anyone who witnessed the assault should contact her or police dispatch at 902-563-5151.

Read more articles from CBC Nova Scotia