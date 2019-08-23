Man suffers serious injuries after stabbing in Pictou Landing First Nation

Skip to Main Content
Nova Scotia

The victim and the suspect were known to each other say RCMP

CBC News ·
RCMP are investigating a stabbing at Pictou Landing First Nation. (David Bell/CBC)

A 24-year-old man from Pictou Landing First Nation has serious injuries after a stabbing Thursday night in the community, according to the RCMP. 

Police were called to a home just before 10 p.m. The 24-year-old had an altercation with another man and ended up being stabbed, police say.

The other man fled after the stabbing.

Police located a 20-year-old man at a nearby store a short time later. He was arrested and remains in custody.

Paramedics took the stabbing victim to hospital. 

Police do not believe this was a random act since the men know each other. 

The RCMP are still investigating. 

