Man suffers serious injuries after stabbing in Pictou Landing First Nation

A 24-year-old man from Pictou Landing First Nation has serious injuries after a stabbing Thursday night in the community, according to the RCMP.

Police were called to a home just before 10 p.m. The 24-year-old had an altercation with another man and ended up being stabbed, police say.

The other man fled after the stabbing.

Police located a 20-year-old man at a nearby store a short time later. He was arrested and remains in custody.

Paramedics took the stabbing victim to hospital.

Police do not believe this was a random act since the men know each other.

The RCMP are still investigating.

