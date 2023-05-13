Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Nova Scotia·New

Stabbing at Dartmouth fair sends teen to hospital with life-threatening injuries

Halifax Regional Police are investigating a stabbing that happened Friday night at a fair in Dartmouth, N.S. Police said an 18-year-old male was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Incident happened at East Coast Amusements fair on Main Street

CBC News ·
A badge on a police officer's arm is shown.
Halifax Regional Police say they were called to the East Coast Amusements fair on Main Street in Dartmouth, N.S., around 7:30 p.m. AT Friday. (Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press)

Halifax Regional Police are investigating a stabbing that happened Friday night at a fair in Dartmouth, N.S.

In a news release, police said they were called to the East Coast Amusements fair at 214 Main St. around 7:30 p.m. AT because of a report of an injured person.

Police said an 18-year-old male there was suffering from what they called life-threatening stab wounds.

The teen was taken to hospital.

As part of the investigation, Caledonia Road is closed to all traffic between Main Street and Roleika Drive.

MORE TOP STORIES

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

now