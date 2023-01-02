Man killed in Halifax stabbing was involved in home invasion, police say

A man killed on Friday evening in Halifax's north end was involved in a home invasion when he was fatally stabbed, Halifax Regional Police say in a news release.

They identified the victim as Anthony Robert Herritt, 26, and said he died at the scene in the 3100 block of Robie Street.

The Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service conducted an autopsy and ruled his death was a homicide, the release said.

Herritt and another man entered the house and were confronted by an occupant, which led to the stabbing, Halifax police spokesperson Const. John MacLeod said at a news conference on Monday afternoon.

Two people were arrested at the scene but were later freed, the release said.

No murder charges expected

Investigators aren't considering charges in Herritt's death, the release said without elaborating. MacLeod said police were still gathering evidence.

The other person involved in the home invasion fled the scene but later turned himself in, police said.

They identified him as Tyler Jayson Saulnier, 28. He is due to appear in court on Tuesday on charges of breaking and entering, possession of a dangerous weapon, wearing a disguise and breach of probation.

Investigators believe Saulnier and Herritt had been to the address before, MacLeod said.

The occupant of the house was uninjured, he said.

