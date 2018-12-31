Skip to Main Content
Early morning stabbing at Dartmouth Crossing not random, police say
Halifax police searched the area but did not make any arrests.

A man was treated in hospital after being stabbed in Dartmouth, N.S., early Monday morning.

Halifax police say they received a call just before 2 a.m. about a man who was admitted to Dartmouth General Hospital with stab wounds.

The man was involved in an altercation on Shubie Drive in the Dartmouth Crossing shopping area. Officers and a police dog searched the area but did not make any arrests.

Police say they do not believe the stabbing was random.

