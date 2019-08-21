Man charged with attempted murder after downtown Halifax stabbing
A 27-year-old man is in hospital with serious injuries after being stabbed in downtown Halifax early Tuesday morning.
Halifax Regional Police say the victim, alleged attacker know each other
A 27-year-old man is in hospital with serious injuries after being stabbed in downtown Halifax early Wednesday morning.
Halifax Regional Police say they responded to a report of an injured man in the 1500 block of Argyle Street just after midnight. Police say the victim was stabbed by a man he knows.
A short time later, police arrested a suspect who was in the area.
Joshua Ward, a 26-year-old Halifax man, has been charged with attempted murder and weapons offences. He also faces a charge for breaching a court order.
He is expected to appear in Halifax provincial court today.
