Man, 23, charged after Boxing Day stabbing in Lunenburg County

A 23-year-old man from Halifax has been charged after allegedly stabbing a 21-year-old man on Boxing Day in Western Shore, Lunenburg County.

The charges include aggravated assault, uttering threats and failure to comply with a probation order.

After a preliminary investigation that included a search of a Station Road property, Lunenburg District RCMP determined that the two men knew each other and that the altercation took place inside the home.

The victim was transported to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The accused also sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries after fleeing the residence. He was also transported to hospital.

The accused is scheduled to appear in court Feb. 10, 2021.

MORE TOP STORIES