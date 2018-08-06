St. Peter's Canal bridge closed to boaters, unclear when it will reopen

Some boaters in Nova Scotia are expressing frustration that their long weekend has been longer than expected.

The bridge that goes over the St. Peters canal on Cape Breton's Route 4 has been stuck in the closed position since late Friday afternoon, and it's not known when it will be fixed.

The bridge carries a lot of traffic between Port Hawkesbury and Sydney, and swings open to allow tall power boats and sailboats with masts to take the canal from the Atlantic Ocean into the south basin of the Bras d'Or Lake.

Last year, the 80-year-old one-lane swing bridge was replaced with a $16-million, two-lane span.

Working well until now

Gerry Gibson, the St. Peters Lions Marina manager, said the new bridge went through a few early growing pains, but it's been working well, until now.

"The first month or so there was some minor glitches, and they had people on there all the time to look after it," he said.

"So minor delays is something that's going to happen all the time. But there should be no way a delay that goes on for four or five days on the bridge."

Boaters waiting

There's no way to know exactly how many boaters have been affected, said Gibson. But some boaters have been docked at the marina while waiting for the bridge to be repaired, and others moor elsewhere in the Bras d'Or.

Gibson said others have called and said they are turning back and won't be coming into the Bras d'Or Lake because of limited time.

The marina relies on sales of fuel and supplies, and the bridge issue is taking its toll, he said.

"It's having a major impact on our economy in St. Peters and in the Bras d'Or Lakes, and it's going to hurt me the rest of the summer, as well," Gibson said.

No one from Parks Canada communications was available Monday to comment.

Robbie Mann, the Parks Canada lockmaster, said he was not authorized to comment, but he said the bridge has been closed since later Friday afternoon.

Unclear how long repairs will take

A repair crew is expected to arrive on site Tuesday morning, Mann said, but it's not known how long repairs will take.

He said up to 30 boats have contacted him about the inconvenience.

A couple of boaters stuck in St. Peters said staff at the marina and the canal have been "fantastic."

Roberto Sani, a sailor with the Royal Nova Scotia Yacht Squadron out of Halifax, said it's costing him $100 a day to wait at the marina.

Not only that, but he and his partner have to get back to Halifax for work.

Sani said some boaters are paying the cost of mooring their boats and getting on a shuttle.

Some traveling through ocean to get out

Others have chosen to sail north to get to the Atlantic Ocean through the Great Bras d'Or or Little Bras d'Or channels, but that adds at least a day to their travel time.

"Some people have just left the boat and went back to Halifax, and some are contemplating going over the top, but the rest of us are just sitting and hoping," Sani said.

John Van-Schalkwyk, another sailor with the squadron, said the worst part is not having enough information to decide.

'Frustrating' situation

He said boaters still haven't been told the bridge is stuck closed, let alone when it might be fixed.

"If you're a sailor and you get into trouble, you are required to essentially solve your own problems, unless it's a mayday, in which case the coast guard comes in," said Van-Schalkwyk.

"It's frustrating because we're not seeing the Parks Canada operation really solving the problem, or perhaps even more importantly, giving us any meaningful information."

He and others expect to make a decision by noon on Tuesday.