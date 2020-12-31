Halifax firefighters battle apartment fire on St. Margaret's Bay Road

Firefighters and emergency crews responded to a serious structure fire at an apartment on St. Margaret's Bay Road in Halifax on Thursday morning.

Halifax Regional Fire & Emergency said they were called to the blaze at the 600 block of St. Margaret's Bay Road at 8:25 a.m.

"When the initial crew arrived, they reported heavy fire showing and they went defensive, which means we attack from the outside initially," District Chief Stephen Turner said.

The fire was significantly involved when crews arrived. (Joshua Knowles/Contributed)

Turner said crews were able to quickly knock down the majority of the flames. He said around 10 a.m. that firefighters were now inside, knocking down some of the hot spots.

He said the fire was in the attic area and affected many of the building's six apartment units.

Everyone who was in the building got out safely, Turner said. There were 11 people inside.

A portion of the road has been closed and police are asking people to avoid the area.

Halifax Regional Police are on scene diverting traffic from the intersection with Quarry Road and the lights at Albert Walker Drive.

Fire investigators will be on scene later today to determine the cause of the blaze.

Everyone in the building got out safely, the district fire chief says. (Mark Crosby/CBC)

MORE TOP STORIES