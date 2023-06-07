Opening of new St. Joseph's-Alexander McKay Elementary in Halifax delayed until 2025

Elementary students and preschoolers in north end Halifax will have to wait another year to move into their new school on Russell Street.

The opening of St. Joseph's-Alexander McKay Elementary, known as SJAM in the community, is now scheduled for September 2025. Students have been attending class in the south end at the former Beaufort school since 2021.

"With this project there was a delay in awarding the contract and unsuitable material needed to be removed from the site when construction began, adding additional time to the overall schedule," said Gary Andrea, a spokesperson for the Department of Public Works, in a statement.

A letter to parents from Kavita Khanna, director of operations services for Halifax Regional Centre for Education, said shortages of material, equipment and labour are also contributing to delays.

Jamesie Coolican, a parent of two students at the school, said her kids are frustrated with the delays.

"My daughter, who's in Grade 6, was supposed to be the first graduating year because they were supposed to be in the [new] school after two years," she said.

Coolican said the temporary school doesn't have a gymnasium, so physical education classes take place in a classroom. She said assemblies can only happen outdoors.

"We haven't been able to have those kinds of gatherings and so there is a big loss to the community."

Longer commute

Coolican said most children are on the bus for 30 minutes to get to the temporary location on Walnut Street. By comparison, the construction site where the new school is being built is a five minute walk from Coolican's home.

Karen Wright, executive director of North End Community Day Care Centre, said the distance during construction is having an affect on how they operate. For example, SJAM students who attend the daycare before and after school used to be able to walk next door for lunch.

"We're packing lunches here and we're delivering hot lunches down to the school for them."

The daycare is also planning to move into the new SJAM building which would also allow it to expand and welcome infants. Currently, 75 children from 18 months to 12 years old receive care.

Wright said the additional delay has created an unknown for the non-profit daycare. She said the building where they currently operate has been sold and now she's working to see if the new owner will let them stay another year.

"We're excited to partner with the school and kind of create seamless child care,' Wright said. "In the interim … it's kind of just a wait-and-see game."

