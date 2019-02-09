St. FX women's basketball coach suspended for remainder of season

St. Francis Xavier University has suspended its women's basketball coach for the remainder of the season after a player was injured from a disciplinary measure.

"The investigation has concluded that the injury resulted from improper supervision of the performance of an on-court exercise undertaken as part of a disciplinary measure," Leo MacPherson, director of athletics and recreation said in a statement released Friday.

Lee Anna Osei began coaching her career at the university on June 1, 2018.

According to The Canadian Press, the injury was reported some time in January.

Osei has not coached since late January.

MacPherson told The Canadian Press last week the injured player suffered injuries that left abrasions and swelling similar to what someone would get from coming into contact with a hardwood floor.

X-Women out of playoff contention

There are only four games left in the season. The team has not won a regular-season game all year and will not be in the playoffs.

"The safety and well-being of our students are paramount to us," MacPherson said.

"It is unfortunate this incident occurred, and we wish to express our deep regret and apology to the injured player and her family."

MacPherson said an "enhanced development plan" to provide more support for Osei and her team will also be implemented.