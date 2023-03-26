St. FX student faces 4 charges of sexual assault involving 4 women

RCMP in Nova Scotia have laid four charges of sexual assault against a man who played on the football team for St. Francis Xavier University in Antigonish, N.S.

Police arrested Omogbolahan "Teddy" Jegede at a home on Church Street in the town on Friday.

Cpl. Chris Marshall said RCMP started their investigation on March 15, after a woman came to them to complain that she had been assaulted. Marshall said since that first complaint, three more women have come forward.

"There is concern from our investigators that there could be additional victims, so we're asking anyone that believes they may have been a victim or if they know someone who may have been a victim to please reach out to Antigonish County District RCMP," Marshall said.

Marshall said Jegede is free on conditions until his case comes to court on June 14.

"Generally speaking in these cases, there'll be conditions such as remaining within a certain area, having no contact, either direct or indirect with the victims, not going to any places that they may be, including their residences, places of work, education, those kind of things," Marshall said.

"So those would certainly be, again put in place in any case, but especially this one."

University reacts

In a statement, the university said it had been doing its own investigation since hearing of the complaints in March.

"I want to take this opportunity to state unequivocally that the safety of our campus to students, faculty, and staff is a priority for our university," said Elizabeth Yeo, the head of student services.

"St. FX does not tolerate sexual violence and no member of our community is exempt from our commitment to sexual violence prevention."

The statement said the university has taken precautions, including removing the alleged perpetrator from campus indefinitely.

The university's investigation has been paused now that criminal charges have been laid.

