St. FX, King's to get millions in extra funding

The province is giving millions of dollars in extra funding to St. Francis Xavier University and the University of King's College.

St. FX will receive $3.95 million and King's will get $2.2 million this fiscal year — in addition to the amounts they have already received as part of their annual grants from the provincial Labour and Advanced Education Department.

In a press release, the department said the operational funding for the universities will help "stabilize their financial positions."

"St. Francis Xavier and the University of King's College have been fixtures in our communities for more than a century, and we want their economic, social and cultural contributions to continue for years to come," Minister Labi Kousoulis said in the news release.