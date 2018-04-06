St. FX faculty union pushes online exams amid COVID-19 outbreak on campus

The faculty union at St. Francis Xavier University is asking professors to move their upcoming exams online as the Antigonish, N.S., school deals with a COVID-19 outbreak on campus.

On Wednesday, the province said 21 positive cases have been confirmed at the university. This includes the 12 previously announced by the school Tuesday. The school is expecting more cases in the coming days, and in-person exams are set to begin Thursday.

University president Andy Hakin has said there are no plans to reschedule in-person exams slated to begin this week, since exam settings are considered a lower risk environment because of physical spacing, limited interactions and students being masked.

But after an emergency meeting Wednesday, the St. FX Association of University Teachers said its members can choose to offer online exams without violating their collective agreement or academic regulations.

"Given the current environment, we would suggest individuals move their examinations online where feasible," union president Martin van Bommel said in an email to faculty members.

The union did not outline how professors should conduct online exams. It is also pushing the administration for "appropriate messaging and planning" for the return to classes in January.

In a news release Wednesday, the union also said it was deeply concerned with the lack of communication from administration around the outbreak. Their members noted that exposures might have happened not only on the weekend, but on Monday and Tuesday before classes were suspended.

Hakin's Tuesday statement did not speculate on the origin of the infections. But Dr. Robert Strang, the province's chief medical officer of health, has said he is expecting a cluster of cases related to a recent X-Ring ceremony, where students in their final year receive the highly recognizable school ring, and a number of sanctioned and unsanctioned events held over the past weekend.

Chris Frazer, a history professor and a member of faculty union executive, agrees that in-person exams don't feel safe.

"There is a combination of anxiety, worry, and I think probably now some anger, starting to surface," Frazer told CBC's Information Morning on Wednesday. "We're quite concerned about the welfare of our students."

8:16 St. FX professor raises concerns about a cluster of cases at the university

Frazer first heard about the issue Monday morning, when students began emailing to say they would miss class because they believed they'd been exposed to COVID-19 and were awaiting test results.

Sanctioned or unsanctioned, Frazer said they know of at least two on-campus events where rules weren't followed: a party at the Golden X Inn student bar and a dance in the Bloomfield Centre's MacKay Room.

Every report Frazer has heard is that the MacKay Room was filled with hundreds of people and maybe "a couple of dozen" were wearing masks.

Frazer said the university's comments that exams are safe ring hollow, given it apparently assumed it had the right measures in place to keep people safe during various X-Ring events.

However Jack Irvin, president of the St. FX Students' Union, said rules were still followed at the Bloomfield Centre dance, which was hosted by the union.

Irvine said there was proof-of-vaccine checking at the door, and there were rapid COVID-19 tests available on site. If masks were off, it was only when people were eating or drinking, Irvin said.

A nurse gets a swab ready at a temporary COVID-19 test clinic in Montreal, on Friday, May 15, 2020. A mobile testing unit will be at the St. FX campus on Wednesday and Thursday. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press)

"We had security all around. If they were to ever see a mask down, they would go up and remind people to put their mask back on," Irvin told CBC's Maritime Noon on Wednesday.

The current cluster of cases is "definitely concerning," but Irvine said the students' union is doing what it can to make sure students are being safe.

A COVID-19 mental wellness survey sent out Tuesday night asking students for input about exams and next steps has already brought in about 800 responses, Irvin said.

Irvin said the student's union would be meeting with St. FX administration Wednesday, and planned to bring up online exams as an option some students have been asking for.

COVID-19 notifications issued

An online petition created by St. FX students asking to halt in-person exams had reached 2,800 signatures by early Wednesday afternoon.

CBC contacted St. FX to request an interview with the president and vice-chancellor, but did not receive a response.

Nova Scotia Health has issued a COVID-19 precaution notification for at least one class, Cults and Alternative Religions, from Dec. 2 between 3:45 p.m. and 5 p.m. AT at the Coady Institute.

Public Health will follow up with any close contacts of confirmed cases, but anyone in this exposure should book a PCR test and watch for symptoms.

An exposure notification for the X Ring "SuperSUB" event at the Golden X Inn has also been issued. Anyone who attended or worked the event between 9 p.m. on Dec. 3 and 1 a.m. on Dec. 4 is considered a close contact with a positive case, the notice said.

Anyone who is fully vaccinated must self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 until Dec. 18, and book a PCR test. If they have or develop symptoms they must self-isolate, book a PCR COVID-19 test, and stay isolated until they get a negative result.

Testing on campus

Those who are not fully vaccinated must self-isolate regardles of whether they have symptoms. They can then book a PCR test immediately, and a second test six or seven days after the last exposure. They can stop isolating on Dec. 11 if their last test was negative.

Or, they could self-isolate for 14 days straight until Dec. 18 at 11:59 p.m. and be tested afterwards.

If issues of non-compliance with public health mandates are discovered, health officials will work with enforcement officials, Premier Tim Houston said Tuesday.

In general, anyone with symptoms of COVID-19 should arrange for a PCR test at a local testing facility immediately.

Nova Scotia Health's mobile testing unit will be at the university's Keating Centre at 1100 Convocation Blvd. Wednesday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

