St. FX receives largest private donation in university's history

St. Francis Xavier University has funding for a new health institute after receiving the largest private donation in the Antigonish, N.S., university's 170-year history.

The $15-million donation from the Victor Dahdaleh Foundation was announced at a function in Halifax on Saturday. The donation will fund the construction of a health research institute building.

St. FX president and vice-chancellor Andy Hakin said the donation is the "final piece of the puzzle" that will allow them to move forward.

"What we're trying to do is provide Nova Scotians with timely health and wellness information, particularly rural Nova Scotians," he said.

A rendering of the new health institute at St. Francis Xavier University. Construction is expected to begin this year and the site to open in 2026. (Submitted by St. FX University)

"It'll be the home of a national co-ordinating centre for the determinants of health, one of six national centres. The idea there is that we get timely health and wellness information into the population's hands so as to avoid chronic illness downstream."

He said the university already has 75 researchers working in the field and the new space will allow them to come together and meet with front-line practitioners and share ideas.

How students will benefit

Hakin said undergraduate students will also benefit by being exposed to the thinking at the institute.

Dahdaleh's previous donations to universities have come under scrutiny because of past legal troubles.

Hakin said he's not concerned.

"He has his fingers in so many philanthropic pieces," said Hakin. "His record of support of disadvantaged students as well is fabulous.

"We are very, very pleased to be associated with him and his foundation."

David Graham, the vice-president of advancement at St. FX, said the investment is a sign that the university is always responding to the needs of its students and the communities it serves.

"We're not an organization and not an institution that's willing to stand still and and be like we were in the 50s or 60s," he said. "We are looking ahead to the future."

