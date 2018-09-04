St. F.X. accuses ex-Coady finance director of misappropriating at least $243K

St. Francis Xavier University in Antogonish, N.S., is suing the former finance director of the school's Coady International Institute, accusing him of misappropriating at least $243,000.

The statement of claim filed in Nova Scotia Supreme Court alleges James Edward Marlow created fake invoices from suppliers, requisitioned cheques from the university for those invoices, then deposited the cheques into his personal account.

Marlow's actions constitute misappropriation of funds, theft and fraud, the university alleges in its claim, which was filed with the court in Pictou, N.S., on Aug. 28.

The Coady Institute is a signature part of St. F.X. and is well known for training professionals from around the world in the field of international development.

While there is a "significant ongoing investigation" to determine the extent of the alleged misappropriation, the university is claiming damages of at least $243,000.

The RCMP and St. F.X. confirmed last month that police have launched a fraud investigation.

Auditor flagged problem

The university began investigating in July, when the school's auditor informed staff a vendor had received payment for an invoice it hadn't issued.

The university called in the accounting firm Deloitte to investigate on July 19, 2018, the same day Marlow was fired.

A manager from Deloitte notes in her affidavit it found 32 suspicious invoices totalling $264,098 purporting to be from three vendors. While the invoices had the template, numbering and logo of the vendors, they didn't look exactly like those on legitimate invoices issued by those companies.

The university's vice-president of finance and administration, Andrew Beckett, stated in his affidavit that of the $264,098 worth of cheques, $229,023 was allegedly deposited into Marlow's personal account, $20,125 was not cashed and $14,950 requires further investigation.

The university has obtained an attachment order — a way of preserving Marlow's assets in case a judgment is awarded to the university in the future — for $229,023 against his property in Lower South River, near Antigonish.

The university is also asking for punitive and aggravated damages, interest on the amounts of allegedly misappropriated funds and legal costs.

None of the allegations have been tested in court. Marlow has not yet filed a defence.