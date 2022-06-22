Province approves mining company's request to raise tailings dam wall

The Environment Department has approved a request by the province's only operating gold mine to raise the height of the wall around its tailings waste — a move critics worry could lead to a dam breach.

St Barbara, the Australian company that owns the Touquoy gold mine in Moose River, N.S., issued a statement for investors on its website Wednesday morning noting construction for the lift will begin in the coming weeks.

The company said the approval will extend the life of the Touquoy mine to the end of 2023.

In June, St Barbara said operations at the mine would have to be suspended if the province did not permit the lift.

In its statement on Wednesday, St Barbara credited its "recent interactions with key stakeholders in Nova Scotia" for gaining the lift approval, noting that those discussions "enabled improved co-ordination and communication with the Nova Scotian government and the Canadian federal government."

"I will be returning to Nova Scotia shortly to continue to build on the positive momentum and support the team as we also progress permitting for the in-pit tailings deposition and Beaver Dam," said St Barbara CEO Craig Jetson in the statement.

Beaver Dam is one of three other mines the company has proposed, which include Cochrane Hill and Fifteen Mile Stream. Those proposals are in various stages of the environmental assessment process.

In a separate application, a company subsidiary that operates the mine, Atlantic Mining Nova Scotia Inc., has asked the province to allow it to store tailings — the material that's left over after gold is extracted — in the open pit at Touquoy once mining is completed.

In May, Environment Minister Timothy Halman decided the company did not provide enough information about the potential environmental effects of that proposal to make a decision. He gave the company one year to submit additional plans and studies.

