Nutrition, hydration and mobility key to preventing severe bedsores, says N.S. home

The CEO of a long-term care facility in Cape Breton that's gone years without a case of severe bedsores says movement and a healthy diet are key to preventing the painful, and sometimes deadly, injury.

In the latest quarter, the province's Department of Health and Wellness reported 26 cases of Stage 3 or 4 pressure sores in hospitals, compared to 10 in the first quarter of last year. By the time a wound reaches these stages, the skin is open and bone or muscle may be visible.

The latest numbers don't include cases reported at long-term care facilities in the province where at least two people have died in the last year after acquiring bedsores.

Annette Fougere has overseen St. Anne Community and Nursing Care Centre in Arichat for nine years, and said she's never seen a Stage 3 or 4 bedsore in that time.

That's because the facility, which has 27 patients, is strict about getting residents out of their beds and chairs and eating well, she said.

"So nutrition is important. Hydration is important. Mobility, if possible, is important," Fougere told CBC Radio's Information Morning.

"We use a term called offloading, which means people get off their seats and lie down for an hour in the afternoon to prevent and to assist in any kind of treatment option."

Healthy diet helps skin stay strong

Residents at St. Anne start their day by being encouraged to eat in the dining room, instead of in their rooms. Staff also make sure residents have lots to drink, even if they don't ask for it.

"Optimum nutrition is vital to healthy skin all over our body, so it speaks to how well the underlying tissue is being nourished by blood, oxygen and nutrients," said Fougere.

There's also a physiotherapy assistant and activity director on hand to lead residents in physical activities.

Sometimes it's as simple as making sure people are sitting in the right seat so they aren't putting too much pressure on one area, said Fougere.

The number of severe bedsores acquired in Nova Scotia hospitals spiked in the latest quarterly report. (Richard Buchan/Canadian Press)

Still, assessing the severity of a bedsore is not easy and requires constant moderation.

"Pain is subjective. We have folks in our facilities who suffer with dementia who have a difficult time articulating pain. So evaluating that is individual," said Fougere.

That's why there's a team of staff who constantly evaluate any pressure wounds that may arise before they deteriorate to Stage 3 or 4.

The province has said it's working to standardize reporting and improve treatment protocols for bedsores at long-term care facilities.

While the number of hospital cases has spiked, the Nova Scotia Health Authority told CBC news the prevalence rate has actually dropped since there are more patients.

