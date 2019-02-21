Home that burned down, killing 7 children, had hardwired smoke detectors

The Halifax-area house gutted Tuesday in an early morning fire that killed seven children was hardwired with multiple smoke detectors, according to a person familiar with the home's design.

The source, who asked to remain anonymous, told CBC News there were smoke detectors in all three bedrooms of 33 Quartz Drive in Spryfield, with several more on each level of the detached, two-storey home.

Images of the home's interior were posted on the website of Picket Fence Homes, a developer with an office in Clayton Park.

The post, which was still accessible as of Wednesday night, described the property as "a lovely family home" that would be available for rent as of March 1. The Barho family had intended to move back to Elmsdale, N.S., where they had first settled after arriving in Canada from Syria in 2017.

Calls to Picket Fence Homes were not returned Wednesday.

The kitchen at 33 Quartz Drive in Halifax. (Picket Fence Homes) A source familiar with the property told CBC News 33 Quartz Drive was heated entirely with electric baseboard heaters. (Picket Fence Homes)

The source told CBC News the home was heated entirely with electric baseboard heaters. All appliances, including the hot water heater, washers and dryers, and the stove were also electric.

A neighbour who witnessed the fire reported hearing a bang and a woman screaming in the early morning hours of Tuesday. Danielle Burt said she looked out the window to see flames coming out of the back door of 33 Quartz Drive.

An online map from Heritage Gas shows the street has no natural gas service. The closest natural gas line is more than 500 metres away from the home.

The source told CBC News the home had three bedrooms and two bathrooms on the top floor. That's also where the home's washer and dryer were situated.

Stairs to the basement at 33 Quartz Drive. (Pickett Fence Homes)

The master bedroom, at the front of the house, had a full bathroom and walk-in closet. Two bedrooms at the back were smaller, each able to accommodate a queen-sized bed, but with not much more room.

The main floor had wooden flooring and included a living room at the front, with an open kitchen and dining room at the back of the house.

There was a garage at the front of the home, along with a bathroom, a utility room, and a carpeted, windowless recreation room in the basement.

The home had three bedrooms and two bathrooms on the top floor, the source said. (Picket Fence Homes)

During a news conference Tuesday, Deputy fire Chief Dave Meldrum declined to say where firefighters recovered the bodies of the children.

Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency has not released any details about its investigation into the cause of the fire.

A police spokesperson said there were no initial indications the fire was suspicious.

MORE TOP STORIES