Fire chases tenants from Spryfield apartment building
A four-storey apartment building was vacated Thursday morning after a fire broke out in the Spryfield-area apartment.

Traffic on nearby streets closed to the public

Halifax Fire and Halifax Regional Police responded to a fire in Spryfield Thursday morning. (Paul Palmeter/CBC)

All tenants safely escaped a fire in a four-storey apartment building in Spryfield, N.S., Thursday morning. 

The fire broke out on the second floor. Several residents climbed down a ladder to safety. 

Dave Slaunwhite, the district chief for Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency, said the call came at 7:44 a.m.

Officials from Halifax Fire and Halifax Regional Police were at the scene.

In an email, a city spokesperson said traffic on Spencer Avenue and Lewis Street is blocked to the public and advised that people avoid the area.

