Fire chases tenants from Spryfield apartment building

All tenants safely escaped a fire in a four-storey apartment building in Spryfield, N.S., Thursday morning.

The fire broke out on the second floor. Several residents climbed down a ladder to safety.

Dave Slaunwhite, the district chief for Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency, said the call came at 7:44 a.m.

All of the tenants in a four level apartment building in Halifax that caught fire early this morning have been removed safely and are now in a transit bus. The side of the building has been extensively damaged.<a href="https://twitter.com/CBCNS?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCNS</a> <a href="https://t.co/AeaZVpQaWl">pic.twitter.com/AeaZVpQaWl</a> —@PaulRPalmeter

Officials from Halifax Fire and Halifax Regional Police were at the scene.

In an email, a city spokesperson said traffic on Spencer Avenue and Lewis Street is blocked to the public and advised that people avoid the area.

