Driver ticketed after pedestrian struck in Spryfield crosswalk

A driver has been ticketed after a pedestrian was struck in a crosswalk Friday night in Spryfield, N.S.

In a news release, Halifax police said the incident happened around 5:20 p.m. AT near 330 Herring Cove Rd.

The pedestrian was injured, but the injuries aren't believed to be life-threatening.

The driver was ticketed for failing to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk.

