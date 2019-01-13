Spry Harbour house fire causes traffic disruption

A house fire in Spry Harbour, N.S., on Sunday has led to traffic disruptions in the area.

Highway 7 in the area of Twin Bridges was closed to traffic for a period of time, a municipal spokesman said in an email. By afternoon, one lane was open.

Jude Gerrard drove to the fire scene, about 15 kilometres from Sheet Harbour, because he has older relatives who live in the area.

"Just wanted to make sure it wasn't them," Gerrard he said in a phone interview from Popes Harbour.

Gerrard said the house did not belong to any of his relatives, but said the house was fully engulfed when he got there.

"It looked like it started on the kitchen side of the house and the flames were actually out through the roof," Gerrard said.

"And on the far end, smoke and flames were starting to come out through the vents in the roof on the other side as well."

Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency said it received a call at 11 a.m. There was no one in home at time of the fire.

Several water tankers were brought to the scene to fight the blaze.