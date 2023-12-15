Springhill overdose deaths prompt 2 harm reduction events

Dozens more naloxone kits are in the hands of Springhill residents who received harm reduction training in light of recent overdoses in the community.

Cumberland County RCMP issued an alert about poisoned street drugs in the community on Dec 8. Police said two men died of suspected overdoses that morning, possibly caused by the same tainted drug supply.

As a result, Nova Scotia Health along with community partners scheduled harm reduction events in the community of about 2,600 people.

Janah Fair, director of mental health and addictions for the northern zone of Nova Scotia Health, said there was a steady flow of participants at the event on Wednesday.

"People, in either small groups or one-on-one, can come up and talk to professionals about substance use and harm reduction," Fair said in an interview, "and they can also have the opportunity to get trained first-hand and take home naloxone kits."

Naloxone can temporarily reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.

Fair said a second event was scheduled on Friday so more community members could learn about resources available.

Ashley Legere, executive director of Cumberland Homelessness and Housing Support Association, spoke with residents and provided naloxone training. She said 30 community members were each provided with two naloxone kits on Wednesday.

"We just provided space for people to feel whatever it was they needed to feel and share their stories, receive some education and talk about what they would like to see in their community," Legere said.

Legere said the sessions try to reduce stigma around substance use.

'It is because certain substances are stigmatized that people do them in private … which increases the risk," she said.

Municipality of Cumberland Mayor Murray Scott says it is going to take a community response to deal with opioid addiction.

'Bringing families together'

"I'm appreciating the fact those people are willing to come here to allow the community to share their experiences and to listen," Scott said in a statement. "They're bringing families together to see how they can help themselves and seek assistance."

Families impacted by overdose are also uniting in Cumberland.

Bertha Harrison, with the newly formed Save Our Families, said Springhill in particular is facing a crisis. Her son, Daniel, died while staying in a shelter receiving care in Moncton.

"I sent him away in February and he came home in a cardboard box in July. That's not fair," Harrison said in a statement.

Harrison would like to see more local health-care options and a 24 hour shelter in her community.

"They need the connection; we need the connection."

MORE TOP STORIES