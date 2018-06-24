Fundraising efforts go up in smoke after arson at Springhill, N.S., park

Ten years ago, when Bev Sharpe led an effort to raise $20,000 for a community playground, she never expected to look out her back window one night and see it engulfed in flames.

On Friday, just before midnight, Springhill Fire Department responded to multiple calls that the playground at a public park on Mechanic Street was on fire.

Sharpe, 69, whose bedroom window faces the playground, was woken up late Friday night by a phone call from her neighbour alerting her to the fire.

"I looked out and it just looked like a big ball of fire — it just made me sick. Then, the next day, I went up and I almost cried," she said.

After months of co-ordinating multiple community BBQs, book sales and other events, Sharpe was able to raise enough funds to match a donation from Insurance Bureau of Canada for the playground.

Sharpe, who is retired, said it wasn't just her that raised the money. "Everybody did their part."

“This playground was built by the community, for the community,” said Const. Travise Dow in a statement. (Anjuli Patil/CBC)

Sharpe has lived in the community she calls 'the Hill' for 46 years, raising her four children and caring for her eleven grandchildren.

Seeing the playground destroyed was very disappointing for her.

"I don't understand why someone would do that because they're just hurting kids. They're not hurting adults, they're hurting kids," she said.

'The kids are going to miss it, but Bev worked so hard'

Springhill Councillor Maryanne Jackson visited what was left of the playground along with Sharpe this morning.

"It's melted and the backside is completely gone ... looking at it close up, there probably isn't anything that is reusable," said Jackson.

Jackson said because the playground is on municipal land she hopes it will qualify for insurance.

"Everybody I've talked to, the first thing they've said was 'poor Bev Sharpe.' The kids are going to miss it, but Bev worked so hard to get that playground to happen," she said.

A path leads to the playground just off Mechanic Street, where there is a placard displayed commemorating the community's effort in raising the funds. (Google Street View)

But even if insured, Jackson said she believes the amount will not be enough to cover the full cost of replacing the playground.

"I know how hard Bev worked to co-ordinate that, she really made that playground happen," she said. "As a community, we'll come together and we'll do some fundraising to help Bev rebuild."

Police look for suspects

Cumberland District RCMP are asking for the public's assistance in locating any suspects.

"To have something like this happen has had a huge impact on everyone in the community," said Cpl. Dal Hutchinson.

The police aren't the only ones hoping the person responsible comes forward.

"I'll pray every day this week that his conscience really bothers him and that he might go and tell the truth — whoever done it," Sharpe said.

Jackson believes if the person responsible comes back to help rebuild that Sharpe would be forgiving.

"We all were kind of heartbroken that someone would do something like that, we just hope whoever did it comes forward and takes some responsibility," she said.

If you have any information about this fire, you are asked to contact the Cumberland District RCMP at 902-597-3779. Should you wish to remain anonymous call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.