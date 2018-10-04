Springhill paint recycling plant to move, taking 16 jobs to N.B.

The community of Springhill, N.S., will lose 16 jobs at the end of the year when a paint recycling plant moves its operations to New Brunswick.

Laurentide Re/sources Inc. has operated in the community since 2001, a steady and consistent employer in an area. But on Dec. 21, operations will be moved to Richibucto, N.B., where the company owns two buildings.

Brian Tanner, the Atlantic operations manager for Laurentide and one of the 16 people who work in Springhill, said the company decided the most efficient way to manage its business and maximize potential was to take advantage of the space available in New Brunswick.

"The two facilities in Richibucto provide us with 36,000 square feet of inside space to work with, whereas Springhill has 7,000 and we've outgrown the property," he said in a telephone interview Thursday.

Employees offered a transfer

Tanner said employees were given 12 weeks written notice of the plan and have until Oct. 19 to decide whether they'll accept offers to transfer with the operation. For those considering the move, a tour of the New Brunswick site is being arranged.

There are other benefits offered to employees, although Tanner did not detail them.

"Everybody's been offered what I believe would be a very fair deal," he said.

He said the company is also working with staff who might decide to stay in the area to see if other arrangements can be found for them.

"We'll work with every employee we can to ease the transition as best we can."

Cumberland South MLA Tory Rushton says he'll work with the municipality to try to find ways to attract more employers. (CBC)

Cumberland South MLA Tory Rushton, whose district includes Springhill, said the jobs have been important to the community.

"The average person that doesn't actually have the ability to travel outside of the town — these have been jobs that they've been able to grasp and maintain."

Rushton said he is hoping to work with employees who don't decide to go to New Brunswick to help them find alternative options. He's also planning to meet with the municipality in hopes of coming up with a plan to attract another business to take over Laurentide's building on Main Street.

Employees 'nothing short of wonderful'

Rushton said he thinks people in his district understand that, for the most part, a transition has happened where employment is now more often found in smaller businesses.

"I think Nova Scotians in general have accepted the fact that there's not going to be big industries moving in here any time right away. Yes, anybody would welcome it, but it's the small mom and pop shows, if you will, that are driving our economy here in Nova Scotia right now."

Tanner praised the workers at the plant, who persevered through a fire at the site in 2009 and managed to keep the operation going and in the community.

"The employees here have been nothing short of wonderful."