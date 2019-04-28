2 N.B. women seriously injured in crash near Springhill

Two women from New Brunswick suffered serious injuries in a two-vehicle crash Saturday evening near Springhill, N.S.

RCMP say they were called Highway 142 shortly after 6 p.m.

The women, ages 21 and 22, were in a Mitsubishi.

A 21-year-old man from Hants County who was in a Chevrolet sustained less serious injuries and is expected to survive.

A section of the highway between the Old Halifax Road and Highway 2 was closed for several hours. RCMP are still investigating.