Messy storm system heading for northern and eastern Nova Scotia

A storm system out of the southwest is expected to bring a messy mix of weather to parts of northern and eastern Nova Scotia starting Thursday night.

Environment Canada has Antigonish, Colchester, Cumberland, Guysborough and Pictou counties under freezing rain warnings. The national weather service says four to eight hours of freezing rain is expected for these areas.

The precipitation will begin as snow or ice pellets Thursday evening across all of Nova Scotia and then change over to a period of freezing rain overnight and into Friday morning before becoming rain.

"Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots will become icy, slippery and hazardous. Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas," Environment Canada warned on its website.

Meanwhile, Environment Canada has issued a winter storm watch for all of Cape Breton. There, snow will mix with ice pellets beginning overnight on Thursday and will transition to a long period of freezing rain on Friday.

"Similar storms in the past had significant ice build up leading to snapped tree branches and utility outages," the national weather service said in a statement.

CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin said snow will occur for the better part of Friday in Cape Breton with snow totals between 15 to 20 centimetres before changing over to freezing rain and rain.

Southeasterly winds between 30 and 50 km/h, but gusts up to 120 km/h, are expected from Margaree Harbour to Bay St. Lawrence, where Les Suêtes wind warnings are in place Friday afternoon and evening.

Les Suêtes wind warnings are issued when there is a significant risk of damaging winds.

