Officer injured during incident at Halifax provincial courthouse

An officer has been injured during an incident this morning at the Halifax provincial courthouse on Spring Garden Road.

Halifax Regional Police Chief Dan Kinsella said during an unrelated news conference he believes it involves an HRP officer.

He said staff at the courthouse "have things well in hand."

He did not have any details on what happened.

An officer with blood on his hands and face was brought out of the courthouse on a stretcher to a waiting ambulance just before 11:30 a.m.

A large police and first responder presence has shut down part of Spring Garden Road.

Halifax Transit has tweeted that it is detouring all of its bus routes that travel down Spring Garden Road.

More to come.

