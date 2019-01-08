Streetscaping project to close vehicle access to stretch of Spring Garden Road

Part of Spring Garden Road in downtown Halifax will be closed to vehicles until the end of November, starting on Monday.

The closure will allow streetscape work to take place between Queen and South Park streets.

The popular shopping area will remain open to pedestrians.

Bus stops on the affected stretch of road will be moved to Morris Street, where the routes will be detoured.

Sue Uteck, the executive director of the Spring Garden Road Business Commission, said her organization has been working with merchants in the area since early January to prepare them for the construction.

Support for area businesses

Uteck said the merchants have been provided with construction mitigation toolkits and they will also be given promotional materials and directional signage.

"I think we're prepared, we're just waiting for the fence to go up," she said.

The city has given the construction company doing the work noise bylaw exemptions to allow them to work between 6 a.m. and 9:30 p.m. AT during the week and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekends.

City officials say the exemptions are to ensure the project is completed on time.

MORE TOP STORIES